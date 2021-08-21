Christopher Gerald Hutter Purchases 4,990 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

