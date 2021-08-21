Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.28

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $343,029.15 and approximately $263.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 136.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.09 or 0.00817576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00105113 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,221 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,341 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

