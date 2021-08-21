Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Chubb worth $158,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $186.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,454. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

