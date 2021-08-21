CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.05.

SSRM opened at C$19.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.03. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

