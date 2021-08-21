Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.22. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

