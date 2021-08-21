Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,850,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 19,250,000 shares. Currently, 21.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

