Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 63.28 ($0.83). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 62.66 ($0.82), with a volume of 3,919,489 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINE shares. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £860.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.