Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Cintas by 7.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Cintas by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Cintas by 19.2% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $391.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.65 and a fifty-two week high of $396.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

