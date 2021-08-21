Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.82-13.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.60.

CSCO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,876,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

