Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,649 Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Creatd at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 983,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $5,644,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $15,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTD opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49. Creatd, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 1,396.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,027.72%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

