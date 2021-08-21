Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $122,000 in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in PainReform in the 1st quarter worth $3,710,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PainReform alerts:

Shares of PRFX stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92. PainReform Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX).

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.