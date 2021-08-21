Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $140,000 in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 341.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 109,129 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

