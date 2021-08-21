Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 863,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 748,800 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 2,359.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFPH stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

