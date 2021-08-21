Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Citizens by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Citizens by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Citizens by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.93 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.45. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citizens to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $8.40 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

