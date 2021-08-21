Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Enochian Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENOB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENOB opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

