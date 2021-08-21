Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.33 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

