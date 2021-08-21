Citigroup Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $190.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.77.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.56. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $170.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,366 shares of company stock worth $7,994,954 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.