Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 9,015 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,846,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,124,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Schlumberger by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 732,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 280,832 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,082,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

