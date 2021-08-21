Citizens & Northern Corp Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.43. 3,498,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,213. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.38.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.