Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,011,000 after purchasing an additional 281,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.06. 560,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

