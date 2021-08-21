Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $48,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

MCD traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.