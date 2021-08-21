Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $88,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 96.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.9% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

