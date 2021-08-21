Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $25.54 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $25,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,032 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,960,000 after acquiring an additional 159,845 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

