Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 158,346 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 591.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,346 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of LCI Industries worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in LCI Industries by 67.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCII opened at $141.94 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

