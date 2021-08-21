Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,952 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 78,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $104.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.28.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

