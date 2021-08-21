Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 195,822 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,822 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $22,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,210,000 after purchasing an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

