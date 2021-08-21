Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CBAT stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

CBAK Energy Technology Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

