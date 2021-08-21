Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $336.86 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.39.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

