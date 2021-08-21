Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

