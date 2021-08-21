Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.29. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

