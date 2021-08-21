Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

MOON opened at $30.93 on Friday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00.

