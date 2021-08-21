Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60.
- On Monday, July 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45.
- On Monday, June 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $5,004,767.36.
NET stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.95.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
