Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40.

On Thursday, July 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45.

On Monday, June 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $5,004,767.36.

NET stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

