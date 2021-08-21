Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of NET stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.96. 2,463,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $1,594,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,836.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $99,221,676 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

