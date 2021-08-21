Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 million.

CODX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.49. 1,227,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

