Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.62) on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,667.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, with a total value of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22).

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

