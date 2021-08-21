Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Codan’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In other Codan news, insider Donald McGurk sold 136,000 shares of Codan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.33 ($13.09), for a total transaction of A$2,492,880.00 ($1,780,628.57).

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments worldwide. It operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for tactical and land mobile radios.

