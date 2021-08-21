Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

