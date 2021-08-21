Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Holdings Lifted by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 53,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,756. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

