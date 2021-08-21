CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,438.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $10,438.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.52 or 0.00813172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002073 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

