Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells $7,422,368.46 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFX opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.