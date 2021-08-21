Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00131840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00150873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,105.16 or 1.00058189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.90 or 0.00916732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.37 or 0.06653620 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,251,987 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

