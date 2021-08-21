Collective (CO2) Price Tops $1.33 on Top Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Collective has a market capitalization of $349,128.73 and approximately $298,959.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.00834063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049196 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

