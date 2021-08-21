Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $7,498,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $5,823,000.

Shares of COLL traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 284,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,198. The stock has a market cap of $717.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.