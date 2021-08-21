Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $7,498,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $5,823,000.

Shares of COLL traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 284,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,198. The stock has a market cap of $717.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

