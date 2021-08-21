Columbia Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $200,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after buying an additional 199,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.00.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.