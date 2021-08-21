Columbia Asset Management Has $240,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after buying an additional 205,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $139,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,804 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,002. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

HAS opened at $95.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

