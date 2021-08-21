Columbia Asset Management Sells 492 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% in the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 214,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 663,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 221,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.