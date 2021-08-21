Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,538,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.