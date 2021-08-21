Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.28 ($6.21). Commerzbank shares last traded at €5.18 ($6.09), with a volume of 4,748,778 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBK shares. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.70.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

