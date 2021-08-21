Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 63.49 ($0.83). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 63.49 ($0.83), with a volume of 60,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £334.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.14.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.