Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives €149.75 Average PT from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €149.75 ($176.18).

ML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of ML traded down €0.85 ($1.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €140.80 ($165.65). The company had a trading volume of 372,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €136.88.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.